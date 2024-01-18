Bond Wilson HS awarded $5K for welding, culinary program

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company just awarded Bond Wilson High School with a $5,000 grant to go towards their welding and culinary program.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The Navajo Transitional Energy Company just awarded Bond Wilson High School with a $5,000 grant to go towards their welding and culinary program.

“With the intent of helping Bond Wilson we’re helping our Navajo students beyond high school and beyond college,” said Nathan Tohtsoni the NTEC education coordinator.

The money will be split equally between the two programs for equipment and materials to enhance their learning.

“The goal is to give our student a hands-on opportunity to get them ready for trade school and directly for the workforce. We have a lot of our student graduate from high school and go straight into a great paying job,” said Bond Wilson HS Principal Eddie Gurrola.

Instructors like Leonard Guillory see first-hand the passion student have to learn. As well as the initiative to take their learning a step further.

“At the end of class, you have to really shut things down and get them out of here. Some of them have missed the bus,” said Guillory.

Gurrola is more than thankful for the grant and is happy to see children make a life out of the hands on experience they receive at Bond Wilson.

“To see that translate directly into students providing for themselves and having a better life and better opportunities is the best thing that I can think of to do in education,” said Gurrola.