Border teeter-totter finds new home in Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the iconic pink teeter-totters that were installed near Sunland Park is back in the Land of Enchantment. It was a guerrilla art installation that got international attention.

“He tried working with Homeland Security and other government agencies to officially install it. When he got no response, he took it upon himself to install it temporarily. And as you can imagine, it was shut down and removed quite quickly by Border Patrol,” said William Gassaway, assistant curator of art at the Albuquerque Museum.

The three teeter-totters have now found new homes across the U.S. including at the Albuquerque Museum. But the new display doesn’t have the interactive quality it used to.

“If we could, we would have this wide out in the open middle of the gallery, so people could ride it themselves. You can imagine the issues with that, so we had to install it safely and securely,” said Gassaway.

While the teeter-totters can no longer be used by children at the border, the conversation this art installation started is still going.

“This is not a one and done situation for us. This is a deep and engaged, continued involvement with the issues at the border. We have an upcoming exhibition in October called ‘puertas de fronteras’ or ‘border doors,’” Gassaway said.

That exhibit will highlight the work of students who have painted doors in Albuquerque, focusing on the transitional space that borders are and the larger immigration debate.

“It really adds an element of humanity, sensitivity, play, and many cases really difficult stories as well about separation of families and how these ideas and work can repair these wounds,” said Gassaway.

The Border Doors exhibition will be on display this October.