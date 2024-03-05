Bosque Brewing Co. to expand to 3 new locations

12 years ago, Jess Griego and her business partners opened Bosque Brewing Company. Since then, they've expanded the brand to several locations.

“There were six employees, I was one of the original six on opening day,” said Griego. “We weren’t necessarily looking to open three things in 90 days, but we’ve been really looking to move into established businesses that already have kitchens or that have already been licensed in a similar way that we have been.”



Now the brand is set to expand again with three new locations on the metro. One on San Mateo, replacing the old Applebee’s.



“We are looking forward to just being in such a busy part of the city to have a hopefully bigger lunch crowd and to just be another opportunity, another place for people to stop in for a quick bite during the day, and then hang out for happy hour in the evenings,” Griego said.



One on Unser taking over the old Lava Rock Brewing location, and along Menaul at the old Duke City Beaches.



Griego said it’ll be like one of their Drinkery locations, only serving drinks.



“With Duke City Beaches it’s a very similar concept where we can go in offer all of our drinks and still make sure that that neighborhood still obviously plays sand volleyball which is a really big community that we’re learning, and be that neighborhood pub where people can stop by,” Griego said about the new venture.

In a state with over 60 breweries, Griego said she always welcomes new brewers.



“I think it’s exciting, and I think the more, the merrier as long as everyone’s making really great craft beers, and providing excellent experiences for customers and for their coworkers,” said Griego.

Adding, it keeps them on their toes and ready for the next big thing.



“We’re always working on something, but we don’t have any official announcements yet, but 2024 is a year of growth for us for sure. So there will be more,” said Griego.

The three new locations are set to open sometime in late spring or early summer.

For information about beach volleyball, Griego said Duke City Beaches will be handling registration this year.

If you’re interested in working at the new San Mateo location, click here.