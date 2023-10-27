Bounce park for grown-ups now at Coronado Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No matter how old you are, we love to let loose and a bounce park at Coronado Center is now giving you that opportunity.

Funbox, the “World’s Biggest Bounce Park,” is kicking off its time in Albuquerque, October 27-29. Officials say it is a 25,000-square-foot inflatable park with 10 play zones, including the “Tumble Temple” and “Gumball’s Gallop/”

The Funbox is open to people ages two and up. A portion of the proceeds from opening weekend will benefit New Mexico’s Boys & Girls Ranches, Inc.

Tickets are also half-off this weekend so we bounced out there to learn more.