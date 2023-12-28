Boxing Bear Co. closes downtown location in Albuquerque

After countless memories, the bartenders at Boxing Bear's west downtown location are gearing up to serve their last round.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After countless memories, the bartenders at Boxing Bear’s west downtown location are gearing up to serve their last round.

“It’s been a really hard decision for us. Obviously, we love that space, and we have a lot of really great customers there,” said Jay Knigge, director of business operations & co-owner of Boxing Bear Co.

Their last day will be Saturday, Dec. 30. Longtime customers like Colton Jones have been trickling in to make sure they get one last drink at their favorite location.

“I was planning on wearing all black and sending some flowers or something, but no. It’s a good farewell to this place, sadly it’s my last time,” said Jones.

Jones says he was shocked by the news.

“It’s definitely sad. The location is great, with businesses you are always thinking location, location, location. This one you are close to downtown, you are very close to Old Town, there’s apartments right over here, it is easy to commute,” Jones said.

It may have just been the location that pushed the owners to making the difficult decision to close.

“We are really just looking for something off of the Central corridor because it has been hard with the new ART lanes there and making sure we have enough traffic, and patrons that are able to not only walk but bike and park in the area,” said Knigge.

The owners are grateful for their longtime customers, but they haven’t seen an increase in business for the last three years.

“Typical Burquenos don’t like to travel too far, and this is the spot. For it being shut down, it is heartbreaking,” Jones said.

They look forward to expanding operations at their other locations in the coming year.

“Other things we are focusing on are the other two off-site taprooms including Corrales, Firestone, and Tramway. We are also going to be opening up a kitchen at the Firestone location as well and bring back the pizzas and panini sandwiches,” said Knigge.

“Absolutely, the Corrales one is great. The Firestone one is awesome, it’s huge there, and at least we will keep the Boxing Bear tradition alive,” said Jones.

They are going to have a two-day farewell party this Friday and Saturday with DJ’s and local vendors.

The workers at that location will be moved to other locations so no one will be out of a job.