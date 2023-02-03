Boy Scouts partners with local food banks for ‘Scouting for Food’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The local Boy Scouts are doing their annual service project and they want people all over the area to get involved.

In the Albuquerque metro, “Scouting for Food” is partnering with Storehouse New Mexico and Albertsons.

A two-day food drive, Feb. 4 and 5, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tramway and Academy Albertsons.

If you’re unable to make it, you can click here to donate online until Feb. 7. You can also donate at any following locations on the dates specified below.

Last year, Scouts in Albuquerque, Durango and Farmington combined to collect 12,030 pounds of food. Just in Albuquerque, $1,837 in cash donations and a total of 11,770 meals were provided.

Albuquerque metro: DECA Commissary on Kirtland AFB, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., supporting Military & Family Readiness food pantry

DECA Commissary on Kirtland AFB, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., supporting Military & Family Readiness food pantry Durango: Riverview Elementary or Christ the King Church, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., supporting Durango Food Bank. Click here to give online

Riverview Elementary or Christ the King Church, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., supporting Durango Food Bank. Click here to give online Farmington: Safeway, 3540 E Main St., Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., supporting ECHO Food Bank and other local food pantries

Safeway, 3540 E Main St., Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., supporting ECHO Food Bank and other local food pantries Bloomfield: Farmers Market, 401 W Broadway Ave., Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., also supporting ECHO Food Bank and other local food pantries

See Gabe Salazar’s interview with the Boy Scouts and Storehouse to learn more information about what’s coming up with this project.