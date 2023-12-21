Brandon Richards: Fog to lift to mostly clear Thursday

Fog will lift Thursday and leave us with clearer, mostly sunny skies. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fog will lift Thursday and leave us with clearer, mostly sunny skies with dry and seasonable conditions hanging around.

The fog is mostly out west and there are advisories posted out west. That will lift by 9 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the 40s across much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Far southern and eastern reaches of New Mexico will be in the 60s, while everyone else will fall in the 50s.

As we go into Saturday night, some winter weather woes could present itself. Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains in his full forecast in the video above.