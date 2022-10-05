Brandon Richards: Heavier rain expected Wednesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The only thing set to fly Wednesday is the rain and the same rain that dampened Balloon Fiesta pilots’ plans may dampen yours.

If you’re heading out, bring a rain jacket with you and expect temperatures to be in the 60s for much of the day across the state. Some places may see highs in the 70s but otherwise, we’ll have to wait, as conditions will lift a bit Thursday. Still, a chance of rain will linger.

Brandon Richards has a look at the full forecast in the video above.