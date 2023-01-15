Brandon Richards: High winds and winter weather moves into New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High winds and winter weather moves into New Mexico starting Saturday night.
Strong to potentially damaging winds are expected to impact the Gila and south-central mountains beginning tonight, with strong winds spreading to most of the eastern plains during Sunday.
Snow is also expected to bring winter travel impacts to portions of western and northern New Mexico Saturday night through Sunday as well.
