Brandon Richards: Isolated storms in northern and NW New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday should be nice for most of New Mexico, as storms will be mostly isolated to northern and northwestern parts of the state.

Rain already kicked up during the midday around Mora and Peñasco and could kick up in the mountains Wednesday. Elsewhere, it should be a mostly dry, beautiful day and it bodes well for Balloon Fiesta, set to start Saturday.

Brandon Richards has a look at it all in his full forecast, in the video above.