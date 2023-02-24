Brandon Richards: New Mexico’s next storm system will likely hit this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The next storm system to hit New Mexico will likely come this weekend, around Sunday, after a couple of nice days.

Friday and Saturday will see warmer temperatures and calmer winds. Then, Sunday will see increased winds and some precipitation, including snow.

It’s unclear what the total impact of the storm will be. However, this will likely not be as bad as what we saw earlier this week.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares what we could see in his full forecast, in the video above.