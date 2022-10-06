Brandon Richards: Rain lingers more lightly in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Remember when we had 78 consecutive days of rain earlier this year? We have sure gotten away from that lately, as we’ve seen rain almost every day to start October and during our Balloon Fiesta – and unfortunately the chances of that continuing will remain.

Thankfully, it won’t be as significant as some days, like Wednesday, where the day was mostly a washout. Like this morning for the Special Shapes Rodeo, we may get a window for the Special Shape Glowdeo and other nighttime Fiesta activities to go off without a hitch Thursday night.

Pockets of rain will hang around the Albuquerque metro and other spots around New Mexico but not as significantly.

Brandon Richards gives a look at what we can expect in his full forecast, in the video above.