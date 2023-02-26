Brandon Richards: Storm system set to impact New Mexico Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Conditions will rapidly deteriorate on Sunday as a quick moving storm system tracks eastward across northern New Mexico.

Strong to damaging winds will be the main concern again with this system with gusts between 60 and 70 mph common.

However, light to moderate snow is expected across the northern mountains and portions of western New Mexico as well.

The combination of strong winds and snow will create areas of snow and reduced visibility.

