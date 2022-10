ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It will soon feel like spring again, but not for the blooming flowers or steadily rising temperatures – but for the wind.

An upper-level low-pressure system will push through New Mexico and drive wind gusts upward of 40+ mph and even 50+ mph. After this, temperatures will be cooler and snow could be possible in places near the Four Corners.

Brandon Richards takes a look at it all in his full, mid-Wednesday weather update.