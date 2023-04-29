Brawl on the Bosque: Local heroes fight for a cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters and law enforcement from all over New Mexico will meet at Revel Saturday, in a clash between blue and red.

“There minutes each – three rounds, one minute each, 12 fights and they are three action-packed rounds,” said Ryan Tafoya, Ten-82 executive director.

Friday was weigh-in day for the fighters who have dedicated months of training for the bout.

Proceeds of the event will go to Ten-82, a nonprofit run by first responders for first responders, in times of need. Whether it is from an injury or illness, Ten-82 helps pay for travel costs and copays.

Most recently, the group helped the families of four emergency responders who were killed in a helicopter crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico.

“We did whatever we could to provide the families aid, to get them what they needed,” Tafoya said.

The first set of fighters will tough gloves at 7 p.m. Saturday night.