Breakfast with Santa program brings community together in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – Family and friends gathered at the Sycamore Community Center to have breakfast with Santa.

Families had fun making arts and crafts, eating food, and of course getting to tell St. Nick what they want for Christmas.

After telling Santa their wish list, Elves sent the children off with a goodie bag. Just to make sure Santa heard the wishes correctly, children got to write it down for him to take back to the North Pole.

KOB got to talk to some children about their favorite part about this event:

“Santa Claus!”

Volunteers from the Farmington High School Senate, the mayor’s program, and Orthodontics Inc. came out to help serve the food, and make Christmas sweaters with the children.

“It means a lot for us to offer these types of amenities to our community, I see a lot of people that are here they are our daily patrons and enjoy all of our events,” said Vonna Victor, a Sycamore Recreation Program supervisor.

There’s been three breakfast with Santa events since COVID-19 hit, and they plan it to keep them going.