‘Breaking Bad’ El Camino sold to Colorado car museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An El Camino iconic to the Duke City was recently sold to a Colorado car museum, to be alongside other pop culture icons.

The Jurassic Park explorer, the TMNT van, they’re all at Rodz and Bodz Movie Car Museum in Lakeland, Colo.

“We have 75 cars on display right now and it’s always rotating and we’re kind of like a modern museum. There’s a car every month where you get to sit in and that changes by fan voting,” said Zack Loffert, the owner of Rodz and Bodz.

Jesse Pinkman’s El Camino is the latest addition to the museum. The museum was the one that recently bought the iconic car at an auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Now, this month, the car will make its display debut at the museum.

“It’s so cool, you know Walter White and Jesse, they signed the dash, so they get to see that up close and personal,” Loffert said.

The fandom of “Breaking Bad” now gets some love all across the Mountain West, not just in New Mexico.

“Oh yeah I’m a huge fan, I love the film, I love the TV show. Like I said if I could fit the RV in here, I probably would have got it but the El Camino will do for sure,” Loffert expressed.