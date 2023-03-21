Breezy, precipitation-filled Tuesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s another spring day in New Mexico as Tuesday will be breezy and consist of rain and mountainous snow in the state.

Temperatures in places like Roswell and Carlsbad will be getting into the 70s with breezy conditions. In northwestern New Mexico, though, it’ll be mostly in the 40s, with some 50-degree readings, and rain mixed with snow.

Temperatures will get warmer in the next few days as highs will work toward the 50s and 60s for many of us seeing cooler temperatures.

In his full forecast in the video above, Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shows us what we’re going to see.