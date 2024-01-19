Brick Convention to draw Lego enthusiasts to Expo New Mexico

Lego fans, listen up! The Brick Convention is this weekend with all the great Lego creations you can imagine and influencers too.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Listen up, Lego fans! The Brick Convention is coming to New Mexico for the first time, bringing unique creations for all enthusiasts.

Elaborate displays will fill Expo New Mexico this weekend and draw crowds of enthusiasts. Already, tickets are sold out for the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. blocks Saturday.

Tickets are still available for the 5:30-8 p.m. block Saturday and all day Sunday. For more details, check out our interview with one of the organizers in the video above or click here.