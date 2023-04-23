Bridal show gives couples unique wedding options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On the West Side of Albuquerque, a different kind of bridal shop tackled the non-traditional idea of a wedding Sunday afternoon.

“A lot of the bridal shows, you kind of see a lot of stationers, a whole bunch of other companies there. This one is interesting because it’s not the same as other shows,” said Alex Sun, owner of the Poppy’s Stationary and Design.

With different kinds of music options, jewelry, different kinds of wedding dresses, and unorthodox wedding decor – there were plenty of things for people to choose from to make their perfect day special.

“I paint dolls like sugar skulls Day of the Dead style, they’re all hand-painted,” said Jennifer Morales, owner of Dark Designs Sugar Dolls.

This event was not your mother’s bridal shower, and it has been going on for four years now.

“It’s a bridal show for not your average couple getting married, they’ve been to their cousin’s weddings, their sister’s weddings, their friend’s weddings, and they’re like ‘I don’t like that,'” said Laura and Eliot Goldstein, show organizers.

While this event is for those who want to step out of the box, the organizers themselves can’t say the same about their wedding nearly 50 years ago.

“It was very traditional, it was 46 years ago, it was very traditional,” said Laura and Eliot.

And if you want to come grab any funky items for the day you say “I do,” there’s always another time to come out to this show.

“There’s another one the Sunday prior to Halloween, Sunday Oct. 29 is our next one,” said Laura and Eliot.