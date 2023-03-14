Brief break from rain, cooler temps Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will offer a brief break from the rain and cooler temperatures before the rest of the week isn’t as nice.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of New Mexico, with some 70° readings in the southern parts of the state.

Then, Wednesday brings rain and cooler temperatures. That will last through the weekend when we could even see a chance of snow.

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect in his full forecast in the video above.