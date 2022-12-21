Brisk wind chills expected for some parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico isn’t immune from the incoming Arctic blast and some eastern parts of the state will see wind chills as cold as -30° in the coming nights.

It’s why the National Weather Service has issued some wind chill alerts for that portion of the state, around Tucumcari, Santa Rosa, Raton and even in the Roswell area.

A quick rebound is expected after the Friday cooldown, as Kira Miner shares in her full forecast, in the video above.