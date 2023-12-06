Bronco Mendenhall named as Lobo head football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM on Wednesday announced Bronco Mendenhall will serve as the head football coach of the men’s football team, starting in 2024.

Bronco Mendenhall will take over for Danny Gonzales and become the 33rd head coach in program history. Mendenhall previously served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach under Rocky Long from 1998-2002.

Together, Long and Mendenhall led the Lobos to a record of 25-35 in those seasons. However, the Lobos led the Mountain West in rushing defense for three straight seasons.

Mendenhall piqued Lobo interest as they say the 17-year veteran head coach has twice turned around struggling programs.

In 2005, his first season as head coach for BYU, he led them to a bowl game for the first time since 2001. In 2017, Mendenhall led the Virginia Cavaliers to their first bowl game in six years after just two seasons with them.

Like the Lobos now, each team stared down a string of losing seasons before Mendenhall joined.

“After 25 years, [my wife] Holly and I are excited to be returning to Albuquerque where we have many fond memories,” Mendenhall said. “We welcome the challenge and opportunity of building a program of excellence. We are excited to get to know the players, assemble a world-class group of people, immerse ourselves in the community and truly make a difference at UNM.”

KOB 4 captured video of Mendenhall getting off a private plane Tuesday night at the Albuquerque Sunport with UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez.

Sources indicate Mendenhall has signed a five-year deal with UNM. However, those details haven’t been released.

