Brooks & Dunn to stop in Albuquerque on 2024 tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The country duo Brooks & Dunn on Monday announced their REBOOT 2024 Tour will include a stop in Albuquerque.

The duo, known for hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon,” will perform June 1 at Isleta Amphitheater.

This will be the seventh performance for Brooks & Dunn at Isleta Amphitheater. They performed there in September 2000, May 2001, October 2005, October 2007, August 2008 and May 2010. They also performed at the New Mexico State Fair in 1992 and 2002.

Tickets go on sale here Friday at 10 a.m. for general admission, VIP packages and premium options.