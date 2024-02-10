Brothers arrested for deadly stabbing outside dispensary

72-year-old Fred Tapia and his friend were driving along Central in January before they were stabbed by two men.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 72-year-old Fred Tapia and his friend were driving along Central in January before they were stabbed by two men.

Police say Tapia later died at the hospital from his injuries. Investigators have now identified the two suspects.

Albuquerque police say a cadet recognized the suspects – Jesus and Antonio Secatero – from security footage gathered at the scene. Police say the cadet knew his brothers from past interactions at a health clinic.

Earlier this week, police arrested Jesus. On Thursday night, his brother, Antonio, turned himself in.

Antonio was in crut for the first time Friday. The brothers are facing several charges, including murder and aggravated battery.

According to court documents, the brothers were walking in the road in front of the Breaking Buds smoke shop. That’s when police say Tapia and Tapia’s friend drove around them.

When Tapia and his friend got out of their truck, Tapia’s friend told police that the brothers started accusing them of trying to run them over.

Images from the surveillance video show the initial confrontation that later turned into a physical fight. At one point, surveillance shows Tapia getting kicked in the chest. The fight ensues, and both Tapia and Tapia’s friend are stabbed.

Both victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for the stab wounds. Tapia suffered wounds to his lungs, and he later died as a result of the wounds.

Jesus had his first court appearance Thursday. He is still in jail.