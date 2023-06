ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A brush fire ignited overnight and briefly closed New Mexico Highway 333 in Carnuel, near I-40 east of Albuquerque.

Officials closed the highway, from mile marker 4 to mile marker 5, at around 6 a.m. Thursday. One lane of I-40 also closed but all lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

