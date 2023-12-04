‘By the Way’: Red Hot Chili Peppers set to perform in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials gave it away, gave it away, gave it away Monday: Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Albuquerque in June.

The California funk-rockers will perform Friday, June 7, at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque. The Unlimited Love 2024 Tour stop will feature guests Wand and IRONTOM.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are known for such hits as “Under the Bridge,” “Californication,” “Dani California,” “Give it Away,” “Can’t Stop” and others.

In 2019, they reunited with longtime guitarist John Frusciante. Then, last year, they released two albums – “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen” – and toured the world.

The Chilis came as close as Phoenix and Denver but haven’t performed in New Mexico in 20 years. Their last performance was at the Journal Pavilion in June 2003.

They also performed in Albuquerque at the University Arena in June 2000 and the Student Union Building in September 1989. Their first New Mexico performance was at Club West in Santa Fe in December 1987.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. but a few presales are happening:

Citi Cardmember Presale – Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Artist Presale – Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Live Nation/Ticketmaster Presale – Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more details, including how to access those sales and what seats are available, click here.