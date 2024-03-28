CABQ Animal Welfare halts rabbit adoptions due to Easter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is pausing rabbit adoptions at all city shelters until Tuesday because of Easter.

AWD officials are reminding families that a rabbit is more than just a one-week commitment. They say rabbits need as much attention as a cat or a dog, as pet rabbits can live for as long as 8-12 years.

If you want to add a rabbit as a long-term family member, officials say to contact the New Mexico House Rabbit Society to find the right rabbit. You can go to their website or call 505-435-9916.