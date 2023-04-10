Cactus and Succulent Spring Show in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s Spring and many are spending time tending to the plants. Then there are those who take that cultivating to the next level at the Cactus and Succulent Spring Show.

The president of the Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico, Matthew-Ryan Morrell, helped decide this year’s “best in show.”

“The thing that I love about it is the people that are coming in here, they don’t know exactly what they are getting themselves into. They buy a couple of plants, and then they come back the next year with a bigger passion,” Morrell said.

Long-standing society members like Charles Porter know how much New Mexicans appreciate their cacti.

“This is the desert southwest, and the things that grow well here need every opportunity if people would just be nice to them,” Porter said.

Event organizers say people can expect more in-depth demonstrations in the future and maybe even a taste of prickly pear jelly. Their next big event will be the BioPark Botanic Garden Show on Labor Day weekend.