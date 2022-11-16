Call for doghouse donations draws warm response from volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Being in the doghouse is usually not a good thing but our four-legged friends’ livelihoods depend on it when below-freezing temperatures and brisk winds hit.

With that weather quickly approaching, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department asked for donations of doghouses, so they could distribute them to any pet owner who needs it.

Shelter volunteer Laura Kohl and her husband answered the call.

“On a regular basis, the community is always reaching out and saying, ‘Hey, I have a neighbor who doesn’t have adequate shelter for their dog, so what can I do about that?’,” Laura said.

After building a few doghouses, they realized how big of a need the community had, so they recruited some volunteers from Johnson Controls Fire Protection.

This time, they have 100 doghouses to give away for free to Albuquerque residents. All you have to do to get one is call 311 or contact Animal Welfare.

Of course, you can’t have doghouses without dogs and Laura says they’re always looking for regular volunteers to help walk shelter dogs and do other things.

“So we have all kinds of dogs we want to encourage the public to come out and meet them,” Laura said.

If you’re looking to donate a doghouse, reach out to Animal Welfare as they’re still welcoming those donations.