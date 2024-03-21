Candlelight vigil held for fallen NMSP officer Justin Hare 

People are gathering in Tucumcari to honor New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare Wednesday.

Hare was shot and killed in the line of duty last Friday after he stopped to help a person with flat tires. Two days later, suspect Jaremy Smith was arrested in Albuquerque.

There is a growing number of crosses and flowers underneath the flag that has been set to half staff.

KOB 4 spoke with a woman who says she knew him and is heartbroken for her community.

“I knew the family, I knew him, you know, he was a nice person, and he didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve it at all, and I feel very sad for them,” said Clara Olguín, a Tucumcari resident.

The vigil is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucumcari State Police Office.