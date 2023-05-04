Cannabis delivery company teams up with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has a brand new sponsor – a discreet cannabis delivery service called The Herb Taxi.

The Herb Taxi is a sister company to Skarsgard Farms, an existing United sponsor, so they already had one foot in the door.

“It’s kind of a new thing to have a true cannabis company, not a CBD company, but a cannabis company supporting local sports teams,” said Monte Skarsgard, owner of The Herb Taxi

While Herb Taxi sells its own product, they are not a grower and they don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop.

“They had to look at some hoops that we needed to jump through, so they needed to look at MLB and Major League Soccer because there are not a lot of teams doing this,” Skarsgard said.

It has been a year since recreational marijuana was legalized in New Mexico, but not everyone is fully behind the idea.

“There has always been a stigma around cannabis,” said David Wiese-Car, director of communications with New Mexico United. “As legalization continues to happen across New Mexico, it will be seen a lot more in a lot of different places.”

Herb Taxi is excited to be one of the firsts when it comes to bringing cannabis into the public eye.

For those wondering, this does not mean United fans can get marijuana delivered to games. Public consumption is still illegal.