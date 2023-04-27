Cannon AFB airman dead after being found unresponsive on-base

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base officials launched an investigation following the death of an airman found unresponsive on base Tuesday.

Quamier A. Harding died at Plains Regional Medical Center. Emergency personnel took Harding to the hospital after someone found him unresponsive outside the base gym.

Harding served as a technical sergeant and as the unit deployment manager for the 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron.

TSgt. Harding is survived by his wife and three children. Details of his death are still under investigation.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation. He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron. He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wingler, the 27th SOCS commander.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of TSgt Quameir Harding. Our hearts go out to Q’s wife, three children and all of his loved ones. Our focus right now is to support his family and all of those affected by this tragic loss. We have a variety of resources and support mechanisms in place to help anyone that may be impacted by this loss,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander.

Cannon Air Force Base is located around 7 miles east of Clovis.