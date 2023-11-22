Cannon Air Force Base shelters in place as police search for armed suspect

Cannon Air Force Base is sheltering in place after a man threatened to shoot himself Tuesday.

CLOVIS, N.M. – Cannon Air Force Base is sheltering in place after a man threatened to shoot himself Tuesday. No one has reportedly been injured.

New Mexico State Police is helping with the incident. They say the man came on base and one shot was fired at a medical facility.

“There’s not an active shooter, but we are trying to locate a person who has made threats,” said Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice. “Nobody has been shot.”

NMSP say officers are still looking for that man. No word on who fired that shot.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.