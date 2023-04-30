Canteen Brewhouse hosts fundraising event to support employee battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, Canteen Brewhouse came together with 16 other breweries in Albuquerque to raise money for the family of staff member, Mike Thrall, who is battling cancer.

“All the breweries come together, we’re going to be able to donate more than $5,000 today and donated beer which is spectacular, and seeing the beer community come together,” said Jaime Sehwebach, general manager of Canteen Brewhouse.

Mike was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2022, and since undergone surgeries.

“It’s been pretty ugly lately. In the beginning he did his first treatment, we had high hopes that was going to kill the cancer, and it ended up not doing what we planned,” said Marti Tapia, Mike’s wife.

That’s why the beer community and his closest friends came together to help Mike in a big way.

“It really helps warms his heart to see everybody from his past coming and supporting him, and he didn’t realize how many lives he had touched until this had happened you know?” said Marti.

If you’d like to donate to Mike and his family, check out the GoFundMe page.