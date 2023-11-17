Capital High students hold balloon release to honor friend shot and killed

15-year-old Axel Gonzales and his mom, Carmen Navarrete, were murdered Monday night. Police say Jose Adrian Roman, Navarrete's ex-boyfriend, shot them both.

SANTA FE, N.M. — 15-year-old Axel Gonzales and his mom, Carmen Navarrete, were murdered Monday night. Police say Jose Adrian Roman, Navarrete’s ex-boyfriend, shot them both.

Gonzales’ friends say he made their sad days happy, and he was the protector of his mom and three sisters. They say it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

Gonzales was a sophomore at Capital High School in Santa Fe.

His friends organized a balloon release in his honor Tuesday. The teens say they’re leaning on each other right now.

Meanwhile, Roman is expected to face a judge Friday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes.

