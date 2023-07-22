Car club helps students prepare to go back to class

ROSWELL, N.M. — It may have been the first year Raza’s Image, a car club in Roswell, put on a back-to-school event – but it was a success.

“Just trying to really get the kids looking good for school and have their confidence boosted up,” said Ray Vale, vice president of Raza’s Image. “Making sure that we can get as many kids with school supplies that may not be able to have supplies.”

At least 21 barbers and beauticians volunteered to help cut and style hair at Roswell High School Friday.

Vale said it all started because the car club wanted to give back to the community. It took months of planning.

“It started with meetings and we brainstormed about what to do,” Vale said.

Parents said the beginning of the school year can be a hassle, but they’re grateful to have this event.

“As a parent, it’s a huge satisfaction to know that there are so many people that would love to come out and support us,” said Julie Dominguez, a teacher and a parent. “To be able to give the things our children need without having to go out of pocket for those expenses.”

Vale is hoping this continues next year.

“This is our first year, but hopefully not our last,” Vale said.