1 dead after car crashes into Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a northeast Albuquerque home.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the 10900 block of Mahlon Ave. NE, about three blocks north of Morris and Constitution.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, a car crashed into the garage – pushing another car into the living room and pinning a man underneath.

The driver and the man inside the house were taken to the hospital. Family members told KOB 4 that the man who was inside the home died from his injuries.

Fire crews say it will be a long process to clean up the damage. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.