Car crashes into shop at Rio Grande and Indian School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a scary morning for a shop worker in the North Valley when a car came barreling into the business. Luckily, no one was hurt, but a lot of damage was done.

The Little Shops on Rio Grande are right at the intersection of Rio Grande and Indian School.

“I heard an explosion, or what I thought was an explosion, so I got up immediately from where I was to run out the door but I noticed there was a car inside the building,” said Mary Martinez, who works at the Little Shops.

Martinez was able to check on the driver. She said he didn’t seem hurt and other people were also stopping to help him get out of the car while she called 911. She believes the driver fell asleep at the wheel and blew through the intersection and into her store.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into the store.

“Same store, same side – car went in the wall, but I think this one is worse,” Martinez said.

While she’s grateful to be able to walk away from this crash, she is worried about what will happen to her business as she tries to pick up the pieces.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, we had a lot of very expensive items on this side and obviously we won’t be able to open for a while, so we will just leave it to God,” Martinez said.

KOB 4 reached out to APD to see if the driver will be facing any charges, but we have not heard back.

The owner of the Little Shops has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.