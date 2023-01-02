Car crashes through fence, onto school playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At a Catholic school near Old Town Albuquerque, a car crashed through a fence and onto the playground where it remained Monday.

A witness told Albuquerque police the single-car crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived and found the crashed Honda Civic coupe had crashed through a fence and onto the playground of San Felipe de Neri School. However, no one was at the scene.

Police were allegedly unable to reach anyone with the school and the car was still not towed away Monday morning.

Albuquerque police officers are still investigating the crash.