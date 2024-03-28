Car meet next Sunday to support Rio Grande Food Project

Next Sunday, a credit union is hosting a car show for a cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A car meet for a good cause is happening next Sunday at the U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union to support the Rio Grande Food Project.

The credit union’s junior board of directors is putting on the car show. The board is open to people, ages 16-22, who are interested in community service projects and serving on a board of directors for a credit union.

The mission of the Rio Grande Food Project is to alleviate hunger and cultivate long-term food security. They are based on the West Side of Albuquerque and serve over 800 people each week.

Now, they’re coming together for the first collaborative car show since before the pandemic. It’s happening April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coors/Bosque U.S. Eagle branch (5201 Antequera Rd. NW)

Kayla Strickler, the co-executive director of the food project, and Rachel Pierce, from U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, stopped by to talk more about the event and what items they’re looking for.

Learn more here and in the video above.