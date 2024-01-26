Career tech program in Rio Rancho an example of what lawmakers want to expand

As New Mexico state lawmakers consider adding funding to expand career and technical education, KOB 4 saw the impact one program is having.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — As New Mexico state lawmakers consider adding funding to expand career and technical education, KOB 4 saw the impact one program is having.

Bright lights flashed as loud mechanical noises filled a mobile classroom. It’s not the typical learning environment for a group of high school sophomores in Rio Rancho. They’re learning welding at the CNM campus through a joint program with Rio Rancho Public Schools.

It’s a program many education leaders around the state want to replicate.

Earlier this week at a joint budget session of the New Mexico House and Senate education committees, analysts proposed $46.2 million for career and technical education programs. Many lawmakers from both parties support the funding.

“Welding is very fun,” Cleveland High School sophomore Federico Rael said. “It offers us a great opportunity to get into the trade and learn good skills that we’re going to use throughout our whole career.”

These classes can give kids direction, including for many who may not be interested in the typical four-year college education. Students can graduate and go right into good-paying welding jobs.

Many of these students say this class has sparked a passion.

“I thought it was a really cool thing, and it would always come on my Instagram feed, and I was like, ‘This looks pretty cool. I should try it out at least now that they have the program,’” Rio Rancho High School sophomore Donn Palmer said.

Now they’re hooked, and many of them will soon begin careers in welding.

“I love it. Just the people you’re around, the environment, and learning how to weld is amazing,” Palmer said.

Plus, many employers around New Mexico are looking for welders. The graduates’ certification can get them into groups like Intel and LANL.

“We teach them everything from basic welding into more advanced welding,” said their teacher, CNM welding instructor Jacob Gutierrez. “I think it’s a really great program for students who want to take a different path other than the traditional four-year degree.”

Keeping the next generation working in New Mexico is one way the state can work toward its future.

“It’s everything for me,” Gutierrez said. “I enjoy teaching the youth. I enjoy giving back to my community. I hope that my students can give back to the community one day.”

Lawmakers have a ringing endorsement from these students to fund more programs like these.

“It’s 100% worth it. Just in my experience, I think that they should do it. It will give a ton of kids a ton of opportunities for their future,” Palmer said.

Rio Rancho Public Schools have more plans for CTE training. Soon there will be a new facility that will have a huge focus on skills trades. It’s set to open in the fall of 2025.

This week, KOB 4 got a look at construction. There will be 8 paths for more than 100 10th through 12th graders, plus CNM students. They’ll also be able to take all the other subjects. Leaders are calling it a “blended learning environment.”

“So I’m super excited. It’s been years in the making. This is a great opportunity,” said Kristopher Johnson, the principal of the new Rio Rancho skilled trades facility. “We’re going to be a spotlight school for Sandoval County, for Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and New Mexico.”

Click here to learn more about CNM’s dual credit programs for high schoolers.

CNM has specific information on its welding program here.