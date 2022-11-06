Carjacking suspects arrested after trying to sell stolen violin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two suspects accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint and stealing her violin faced a judge Saturday.

Ashley Gleason and Justin Brasher were taken into police custody Friday. According to court documents, the two tried to sell the victim’s violin to a local music shop, but took off after an employee told them it was stolen.

Santa Fe police initially arrested two other people who were reportedly driving the victim’s stolen car, but they did not face charges for the carjacking.

The victim said she’s glad she gets her car back – and her sense of safety.