Carlsbad police arrest suspect for alleged homicide

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Police arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with allegedly shooting and killing someone Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad.

Officers arrested and charged 21-year-old Arik Garcia with one count of second-degree murder.

Around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Carlsbad police officers responded to a report of a man shot on the 800 block of Hueco Street.

Officers arrived and confirmed the report. Crews rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

Officers identified and talked to several witnesses during their investigation. Evidence accused Garcia of the shooting and led to his arrest.

The Carlsbad Police Department is still asking for any information regarding this shooting. Contact Eddy County Crime Stoppers at 844-786-7227 or visit their website to submit any tips.