Catching up with Thanksgiving travelers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For some people who sat down for Thanksgiving dinner and/or got a post-feast nap in, it’s more than well-deserved for the journey they had to get to the dinner table.

“My travel started at 4:30,” Sunport traveler Amy Rennecker said.

Amy’s travel day was long but she says it was surprisingly smooth.

“We all made it and, actually, it was perfect,” she said. “I was actually here a half-hour early.”

Rockeya Gaston braved the airport Thursday morning for Thanksgiving but also another special occasion.

“It’s my birthday, 50 today, and I’m going to visit my daughter,” Rockeya said.

She and her family flew in to celebrate with her grandkids, and it’s been a while for her since she’s been at cruising altitude.

“Well I was, at first, a little bit anxious ’cause I still have a little anxiety about flying, but I’m with my great family. Missing one, and that’s my dog, but that’s ok,” Rockeya said.

For those heading to the Sunport, you may have run into a full parking lot that left travelers of all shapes and sizes rushing to their gates.

If you’re heading to the @ABQSunport looks like the parking lots are full! Hear from travelers tonight on @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/MSXgZbczxK — Tamara Lopez (@tamcam_tv) November 24, 2022

For one local man, the farthest he had to travel was the gas station.

“It’s actually nice not traveling during the holiday season,” Cesar Duron said. “You know, flights are usually pretty booked up and pretty expensive.”

Cesar is hosting this year so all he has to stock up on is last-minute snacks for the big game.

“It’s always great to be the host. Everybody together, watch some football and now we got the World Cup this year, so we get to watch the World Cup and football so it’s going to be a good year,” he said.

Traveling or not, folks were in the holiday spirit.

Amy: “Have a great Thanksgiving!”

Cesar, with proper football attire: “Go Cowboys! You can see, I represent.”

If you want to check on your flight or your loved one’s flight this weekend, check out the links to the Sunport’s arrivals and departures and arrivals and departures around the U.S.