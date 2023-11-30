Catholic school in Albuquerque closes after 74 years

After 74 years, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School is closing its doors. Reps with the school told families, staff, and faculty that they have until May to find a new school.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After 74 years, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School is closing its doors.

Reps with the school told families, staff, and faculty that they have until May to find a new school.

The school’s principal, Melina Mader, says it’s a decision administrators didn’t choose lightly, but with next year’s projected enrollment numbers, keeping the school open wouldn’t be financially sustainable.

Carl Jaddy, a maintenance engineer with the school, told KOB 4 he’s sad to see the school close, because it feels like family.

“Everybody works as a team,” Jaddy said. “I think of the best times, or you know, the festive occasions, but even in the worst times, you know, I’ve seen the best come out of people’s character… it’s just an extended family type of vibe.”

That’s a feeling Mader also shares.

“We are definitely a family here at Our Lady of Fatima,” she said. “This is not a decision that was made lightly and it was a very difficult decision.”

The 54 students aren’t the only ones who have to find new schools – 12 teachers, faculty and staff also have to look for new opportunities.

Mader says the administration is committed to working with them to help them find new jobs at other Archdiocesan Catholic schools.