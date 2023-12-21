CDC director talks respiratory illnesses in New Mexico

CDC figures show respiratory illnesses, like flu, COVID and RSV, are on the rise. Here is what to know.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As respiratory illnesses often rise this time of year in New Mexico, CDC Director Mandy Cohen talked about what they’re seeing and what to do.

Respiratory activity, especially the flu, is above what other places in the Southwest are seeing. RSV activity is decreasing but there were 113 new hospitalizations last week in New Mexico.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen says vaccinations are important, The viruses also change so she recommends getting vaccinated. She also recommends staying home and getting tested if you’re sick. Free tests are available here.

See the full interview with Cohen in the video above.