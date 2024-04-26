CDC: First-ever HIV cases from ‘vampire facials’ reported in Albuquerque

The CDC announced on Thursday that a string of HIV infections in Albuquerque have something unique about them: They are the first-ever such infections to come from cosmetic injections.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The CDC announced on Thursday that a string of HIV infections in Albuquerque have something unique about them: They are the first-ever such infections to come from cosmetic injections.

The report also had new details on the investigation that started six years ago into so-called vampire facials.

The agency focused solely on the former VIP Spa in Albuquerque.

After reports that at least two people got HIV from the spa, on Thursday the CDC reported that three people got the disease there. All three were women.

The agency reported one victim was hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Vampire facials are a treatment where someone’s own blood is injected back into their face to supposedly improve skin health.

More than 100 people got tested for HIV, and Thursday the CDC reported 59 of them were at risk of being exposed – 20 from those vampire facials, and 39 from injections like Botox.

The woman who owned the spa at the time is still in prison.

In October of 2022, Maria Ramos De Ruiz got a 3.5 year sentence, which was the maximum for the charges she faced.

Years ago, when the HIV connection first became public knowledge, inspectors said they found troubling conditions at VIP Spa. There were unlabeled tubes of blood next to food in a fridge and unwrapped syringes left out on counters.

The CDC said investigators still don’t know the source of the contamination that led to the HIV infections.