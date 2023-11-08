CDC study: Medical staff burnout on the rise

In 2022, 46% of the nation's health care workers reported feeling burned out, according to a recent CDC study.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “It makes me feel appreciated, and it makes me know that my employer knows I’m here, and they value my presence or whatever I’m doing,” said Emily Villas Richards.

Richards has been a nurse for seven years at Sandoval Regional Medical Center. One thing that’s helped her stay here for almost a decade, is events like the Bead Grateful Friendship Bracelet Making event on Tuesday.

It’s one of many events organized by the hospital’s Gratitude Committee, a group dedicated to combating employee burnout at the hospital.

“Well, it really helps. You know, when the nurses come down for lunch, and they’re stressed out from the day, they’ve had just sit here for five minutes, focusing on beads, you know, it takes tremendous focus to make a bracelet. So, you know, I think it helps to clear their mind,” said Elizabeth Marquez, part of the committee.

Marquez said during a 12-hour shift, something as simple as stringing a bracelet with your favorite song can make a huge difference.

In 2022, 46% of the nation’s health care workers reported feeling burned out, according to a recent CDC study, that’s up 15% from 2018 (32%).

SRMC CEO and President Jamie Silva-Steel said the hospital is focused on employee wellbeing, especially after the pandemic.

“What’s important right now is just giving people that opportunity to think about moving forward, I think there are many that have struggled obviously, with the whole process itself have a lot of grieving and lost themselves individually,” she said.

The study also said 44% of health care workers planned on looking for new jobs in 2022.

This summer KOB 4 reported on the nationwide nursing shortage that hit UNMH and SRMC.

Richards credits events like these for her staying in nursing.

“It is really important, and it’s important that our employers offer us those breaks. But it’s also important that we remember that we need to take those breaks for ourselves, we need to take the time to say no, I’m not going to do that extra thing,” said Richards.