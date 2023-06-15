Celebrating Lowriders: Isotopes offer new Mariachi bobblehead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Not very many people could take the power behind a car bouncing several feet into the air over its back tires and apply it to a bobblehead; unless they are custom lowrider painters Rob Vanderslice and Joseph “Blast” Leyba.

“I was honored,” Leyba said to KOB 4, explaining how he felt when Albuquerque Isotopes representatives asked them to design a miniature model of lowrider that could move like the real thing – a celebratory gift to fans who attend the third annual Mariachi’s Lowrider Night at the Lab on July 1.

“We kind of steered them in the right direction of what would be the most favorable car and colors,” Leyba said.

Together, they settled on a ’59 Impala. Vanderslice and Leyba got to see the finished product for the first time Thursday morning, and all their visions come to life.

“Man, they did an awesome job on it,” Vanderslice said. “The patterns on the trunk, the patterns on the hood. I designed those, and of course, they put the Mariachi over it.”

“They got most of it on there,” Leyba added. “Especially the way they transferred the patterns and the small pinstriping.”

The artists said they are excited to share their work with thousands of Isotopes fans in a couple of weeks. The first 3,000 through the gate at the first game next month will get to take one home for free.

“Definitely get out there early if you’re trying to get one of these,” Vanderslice said. “Definitely bring some shade. I know it’s gonna be hot.”

The July 1 event will feature live mariachi music, food, dancing, and a display of life-size lowriders as well.

“It literally is a culture, and it’s family,” Vanderslice said.